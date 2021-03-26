Construction of the METRO D Line, a bus rapid transit line reaching from Brooklyn Center to Bloomington, will begin in early April, following the Met Council’s award of a $26.1 million construction contract.
Metro Transit says this new service will improve and expand equitable access by providing fast, frequent, and all-day service in the Route 5 corridor, Metro Transit’s busiest bus route.
“In this corridor, one in four households doesn’t own a car and relies on transit to get to work, play, and run errands,” said Katie Roth, assistant director of bus rapid transit projects for Metro Transit. “The D Line will help deliver more equitable service in a corridor with the region’s highest ridership, even during the pandemic.”
The new line, expected to launch in late 2022, will substantially replace Route 5 along the 18-mile corridor. Spread between Mall of America and Brooklyn Center Transit Station, D Line stations will provide upgraded amenities like real-time signage and heat during the winter, and improved safety measures like security cameras and emergency call boxes. Bus rapid transit is designed to provide service every 10 minutes throughout most of the day.
Thomas and Sons Construction Inc., based in Rogers, will build new D Line stations at 34 intersections along the following roads:
• 44th Avenue, Emerson Avenue, and Fremont Avenue in north Minneapolis
• Chicago and Portland Avenues in south Minneapolis
• Portland Avenue in Richfield
• American Boulevard in Bloomington
The D Line will use existing C Line stations in downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. Construction along 44th Avenue in north Minneapolis and at 60th & Portland in south Minneapolis will be coordinated with street construction projects led by Hennepin County.
During station construction, intersections may be fully closed to auto traffic for up to a month with additional lane restrictions for longer time periods. Sidewalk access will always be maintained on at least one side of construction zones, while Metro Transit is promising that access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Buses, meanwhile, will be detoured around construction intersections.
Outreach staff will communicate with residents, business and property owners within one block prior to construction starting at each station location.
Info: metrotransit.org/alerts
