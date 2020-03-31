Four Edina Public Schools volunteers were recognized for their leadership and contributions at the annual Edina Community Foundation Connecting with Kids leadership breakfast on March 13.

The event honored a group of seven awardees, nominated by community members, who have made a difference in the lives of children in Edina. The four EPS honorees included a teacher, coach, student and parent:

• Michael Weinkauf, Cornelia Elementary Phy ed teacher, school ambassador

• Jaime Gaard Chapman, EHS girls basketball and girls tennis coach/mentor

• Matthew Hovelsrud, student leader

• Chris Moquist, parent and community resource program volunteer

The Connecting with Kids program was created to help foster a healthy community and healthy children, establishing ways for the community to participate actively in helping positively impact the youth of Edina.

Load comments