Four Edina Public Schools volunteers were recognized for their leadership and contributions at the annual Edina Community Foundation Connecting with Kids leadership breakfast on March 13.
The event honored a group of seven awardees, nominated by community members, who have made a difference in the lives of children in Edina. The four EPS honorees included a teacher, coach, student and parent:
• Michael Weinkauf, Cornelia Elementary Phy ed teacher, school ambassador
• Jaime Gaard Chapman, EHS girls basketball and girls tennis coach/mentor
• Matthew Hovelsrud, student leader
• Chris Moquist, parent and community resource program volunteer
The Connecting with Kids program was created to help foster a healthy community and healthy children, establishing ways for the community to participate actively in helping positively impact the youth of Edina.
