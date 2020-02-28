A Republican candidate for Congress will visit Bloomington this weekend.

Kendall Qualls is seeking Minnesota’s Third Congressional seat held by Democrat Dean Phillips. Qualls will meet voters 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the meeting room of Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave.

Qualls is a first-time candidate and an executive vice president of a health care IT startup who has earned master’s degrees from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Michigan.

Info: kendallforcongress.com

