Parent volunteers from Concord Elementary in Edina will be moving the school’s traditional Parents Night Out fundraiser to a virtual platform this year.
This year, the fundraising goal is $80,000 in order to raise the necessary funds for a new playground, slated to begin construction June 2021.
The virtual event will include a new Concord video portraying the school’s history, plus a happy-hour with a cocktail mixing class, an interactive trivia game and a showcase of silent auction items.
Auction items include an autographed Maroon 5 guitar, an autographed Serena Williams Wheaties box, and a week’s vacation in a luxury three-bedroom townhome on Lake Superior. The volunteers have also partnered with local food and beverage establishments – like Parajito, Edina Grill, Old Southern BBQ, Edina Country Club and Edina Liquors – to provide food and beverage options.
The event is Saturday, Nov. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. virtually. The silent auction will open prior to the event. To register, go to concordelementarypto.org/parents-night-out.
