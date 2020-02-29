The Medalist Concert Band will perform a range of marches, from patriotic favorites to concert and symphonic works by some of history’s foremost composers, during a concert this weekend in Bloomington.
The “March On!” concert is 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Season ticket packages are also available.
Info: medalistband.com
