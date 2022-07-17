The Bloomington Historical Society will host an evening of bluegrass and folk music next week.

The Lost Travelers will perform 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Old Town Hall Museum, 10200 Penn Ave.

The band features local musicians.

Info: bloomingtonhistoricalsociety.org

