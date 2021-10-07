Edina Public Schools is exploring two new elementary programming ideas and asking the community to provide input.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., district administrators will present, via YouTube live stream, information about the potential expansion of the language immersion program, and the potential introduction of STEAM programming (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). A previous event on this topic was held Oct. 4.
The proposed ideas are a result of the district’s work outlined in the EPS 2020-25 Strategic Plan as it relates to “Priority Strategy A: Advancing Excellence, Growth and Readiness.” These ideas will likely have implications for secondary programming as well, and so the district is encouraging parents of students in all grade levels to participate in this exchange, a district press release said.
A brief presentation will begin the event. Participants will be asked to share feedback using a tool called ThoughtExchange.
Randy Smasal, assistant superintendent, along with Jody De St. Hubert, director of teaching and learning, will host the events. The event will take about 30-45 minutes. The ThoughtExchange will remain open throughout the week to maximize community participation.
The event can be accessed at youtu.be/gOtIAnjg_RA. The ThoughtExchange will close on Sunday evening, Oct. 10.
A recording of the virtual events will be available on the district’s YouTube channel.
For questions, email randy.smasal@edinaschools.org, or jody.desthubert@edinaschools.org.
