The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is seeking community input on the proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services.
Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services announced Nov. 16 that they intend to merge in 2023, and those who would like to comment on the proposed merger can complete a community input form at tinyurl.com/ywkdtd66.
The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be run by Sanford’s current CEO.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office will use the information provided by the public via the online form as part of its review of the merger plan. Information submitted by the public as part of this civil investigation will generally be treated as “not public” information under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.
The feedback will be used to evaluate the transaction under existing laws, and to determine opportunities for public policy or regulatory improvements. The investigation is in its initial stages, and no findings or conclusions have been issued.
Second, as part of the review of the transaction, the Attorney General’s Office in the coming weeks will gather feedback at a series of community meetings at locations to be determined.
Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office about the proposed merger through the Community Input Form or by phone at 651-296-3353 (metro area) or 800-657-3787 (Greater Minnesota).
Sanford Health is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has 47 medical centers with approximately 45,000 employees. It has Minnesota locations in mostly rural areas including hospitals in Bagley, Bemidji, Canby, Jackson, Luverne, Thief River Falls, Tracy, Westbrook, Wheaton and Worthington.
Fairview Health Services is based in Minneapolis and has about 31,000 employees. Fairview has 11 hospitals mostly in the Twin Cities including Masonic Children’s Hospital, Southdale in Edina, St. John’s in Maplewood, Bethesda in St. Paul, Ridges in Burnsville, Woodwinds in Woodbury, Northland in Princeton, Lakes in Wyoming, Grand Itasca in Grand Rapids and the Range in Hibbing. Fairview owns the University of Minnesota Medical Center and has a partnership with the University of Minnesota Medical School and the University of Minnesota Physicians Group.
The partnership between the University and Fairview ends in 2026 with an option for a 10-year extension in 2023. Fairview patients and facilities most likely wouldn’t see any changes until the deal closes. It is anticipated to close in 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.