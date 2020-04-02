Community Healthcare implements no-cost services for seniors
Seniors age 65 and older, Community Healthcare Services has implemented new healthcare services at no cost to seniors to address the issues created by COVID-19 coronavirus concerns in the community.
Community Health Care’s current service areas for COVID-19 protocols extend from Blaine to Bloomington, and west to Waconia through St. Michael.
Now that seniors are being encouraged to stay at home and even avoid their regular doctor’s office in non-emergency situations, Community Healthcare Services has temporarily modified its regular programs to help seniors address health concerns as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This will also help to reduce the burden currently being placed on care providers throughout the community.
Community Healthcare has increased its clinical staff and tele-health capabilities to provide additional assistance at no cost to seniors aged 65 and older. These additional services are being implemented to immediately assist seniors to:
• Address concerns, answer questions, provide disease-specific education
• Inform and direct needed services though current community resources
• Monitor health and current care needs
• Get assistance to stay on track with treatment plans and health goals
• Keep up to date with preventive services
• Address ongoing chronic conditions to help avoid crisis care episodes
• Smoothly transition back to the care of their primary care providers once this crisis abates.
Community Healthcare is also engaged with other nonprofit and local businesses to supply basic staples such as food, medicine, medical supplies and hygiene products to be delivered to seniors at their homes, at no cost.
Info: communityhealthcareservices.org or 952-777-2244
