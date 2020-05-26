The Bloomington City Council voted to close the city’s community center for the remainder of 2020, leaving the long-term plan for the aging building uncertain.
Creekside Community Center has been closed since mid-March, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The council has considered closing the building permanently but opted for what it is calling a “mothball” approach to the building, which means activity could return to the building next winter.
The council’s unanimous vote to keep the doors locked for the next seven months also spared the city’s Motor Vehicle Office from permanent closure, but its long-term fate remains undecided, as well.
The proposals to close the community center and state licensing bureau enterprise are intended to save the city money. Bloomington faces a budget deficit that may eclipse $10 million in 2021 because of the significant drop in lodging and entertainment taxes the city will collect this year due to the pandemic.
The closures were proposed during an April 27 study session of the council, discussed during the council’s May 4 meeting and continued to the May 18 meeting, allowing the city an opportunity to gather public comments and consider alternatives to closing the community center and ending the licensing services.
More than 3,000 residents responded to the city’s invitation.
Between the May 4 and 18 meetings, the city surveyed residents and facility users, promoting the survey heavily and providing it in multiple formats, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
“We had significant participation in the eight days that the survey was available,” he said.
The survey was not scientific. Rather than distribute the survey to a random sample, the survey was available to anyone who wanted to participate, and 3,140 residents did so.
“Based on the participation rate, we have a pretty good sense here of what folks think,” Verbrugge noted.
Creekside Community Center provides many programs and services for the senior community, and of households that responded to the survey, 61% had at least one occupant that was 55 or older, while 47% were from households with at least one resident age 25-54. Households with a resident 24 or younger comprised 32% of the responses, according to Verbrugge.
Most of the responses came from homeowners who are white. Homeowners comprised 87% of the responses and were overrepresented in the survey, Verbrugge said. And, 82% of the responses came from participants who identified as white, which meant other ethnic groups were underrepresented in the results, despite significant outreach to the city’s ethnic communities, Verbrugge noted.
More than half of the survey participants said they never visit Creekside Community Center. With 52% never visiting and 26% visiting less than once per month, that meant 22% of the participants visit the building at least once per month.
By closing Creekside, some of the programs offered there would be moved to other city buildings, and 35% of the survey participants were either very or somewhat likely to go elsewhere for the programs, but 40% were either somewhat or very unlikely to go. The remaining 25% were neither likely nor unlikely.
Of the two options the council was considering for the building, 71% of the survey participants preferred that the building be closed completely and programs be moved to other city facilities. That option is estimated to save the city $700,000 annually. Reducing the programming at Creekside and continuing to use the building would save the city an estimated $300,000 annually, and 29% of the participants favored that option.
As for the Motor Vehicle Office, 30% of survey participants said they had visited once during the past year, while 54% said they had made multiple visits. Only 16% said they had not visited the office in the past year.
Closing the office would be a significant inconvenience to 38% of the survey participants, while 23% characterized it as a modest inconvenience and 22% deemed it a minor inconvenience. A closure would have no impact on 16% of the participants.
Closing the Motor Vehicle Office, an enterprise fund, would save the city an estimated $125,000 this year, as the fees paid to the city for the state service are not covering the cost of operations.
The solutions?
The council’s decisions to return to Creekside Community Center in 2021 and continue operating its Motor Vehicle Office may rest with a new nine-member advisory committee the council formed.
Prior to discussing Creekside and the Motor Vehicle Office, the council created the Community Budget Advisory Committee. The council named eight of its nine members, including Steve Peterson, a former council member who will serve as the committee’s co-chair. The committee will meet through the end of the year to provide a community perspective on the city’s budgeting process, according to Mayor Tim Busse.
The members were invited to join, based upon their background and knowledge of the city’s budget. The group will be pressed into service quickly, necessitating appointments rather than applications and interviews, Busse explained. A second co-chair is expected to be named at the council’s June 1 meeting.
The committee’s budget discussions will include the long-term viability of the community center and Motor Vehicle Office.
In the meantime, Creekside will continue to be utilized for community food programs that have been based there and are available to all residents, such as the weeknight Loaves and Fishes program, which serves free meals to anyone attending and has been preparing meals off site and distributing them in to-go containers from the parking lot following the closure of the community center.
Keeping the building closed for the remainder of 2020 will save an estimated $390,000. Since many of the programs offered at Creekside serve the senior community, it is unlikely congregate programs for seniors will be offered in the months to come, as senior populations are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. When programs and services for seniors are reintroduced, the city will look to other facilities in the interim, Verbrugge explained.
The Motor Vehicle Office opened last week after retail restrictions were lifted by the state. Health guidelines, however, will limit use of the building to 50% of its capacity to maintain social distancing, and procedures will be implemented to improve efficiency. Certain services, such as driver’s license renewals, will be available by appointment only, according to Kris Wilson, the assistant city manager.
“It’s not going to be business as usual,” Busse noted.
Although the city’s revenue from the Motor Vehicle Office falls short of the operating expenses, the enterprise has a budget reserve that can be used to offset operating losses for 2020, Verbrugge said.
Temporary solution
The replacement of Creekside is an ongoing city council goal, as five years of discussion have left the city no closer to a plan for replacing the aging structure. Late last year, consideration of building a new facility at Valley View Park was abandoned.
Whether activity returns to Creekside in 2021 or the building closes permanently, the council still needs a plan for its replacement, Councilmember Nathan Coulter noted.
“This is only a temporary solution.”
Motor Vehicle Office information is available online at tr.im/mvo.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.