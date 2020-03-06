Friday, March 6

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, March 7

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

COMIC AND TOY EXPO

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Eagles Club, 9152 Old Cedar Ave.

Info: tr.im/comics7

PINPOINT THE PLACE

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/pinpoint

TIBETAN NEW YEAR

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/tibet

Sunday, March 8

MAPLE SYRUPING IN YOUR BACKYARD

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/syrup8

POND HOUSE TOURS

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: ponddakota.org

MEET THE REPTILES

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

MAGICAL MAPLES

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield

Info: tr.im/woodlake

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, March 9

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-884-4233

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, March 10

TODDLER TUESDAY: BUBBLE GUPPIES

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/bubble10

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/ricc

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 3601 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-922-0880

Wednesday, March 11

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldoptimists.org

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: 612-543-6200

Thursday, March 12

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments