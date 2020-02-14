Friday, Feb. 14

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Feb. 15

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP

When: 7-9 a.m.

Where: Old Cedar Avenue Bridge, 9695 Old Cedar Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/hikes

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

PUPPET SHOW

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: tr.im/puppets

READ WITH AN ANIMAL

When: 1:30-3 p.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/15read

Sunday, Feb. 16

WINTER SHELTER MAKING

When: 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield

Info: tr.im/woodlake

Monday, Feb. 17

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-884-1557

Tuesday, Feb. 18

TODDLER TUESDAY: PAW PATROL

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/paw18

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Central Education Center, Multipurpose Room, 7145 Harriet Ave.

Info: tr.im/risb

Wednesday, Feb. 19

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldoptimists.org

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: 612-543-6200

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Avivo, 7888 12th Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 651-645-2948

Thursday, Feb. 20

RICHFIELD ROTARY

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Where: Local Roots, 817 E. 66th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldrotary.org

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

TWIN CITIES BACKGAMMON CLUB

When: 7 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/tcbc

