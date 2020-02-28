Friday, Feb. 28

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Feb. 29

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

KOREAN NEW YEAR

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/kny

Sunday, March 1

TALES OF WINTER-READ-A-STORY THEATER

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield

Info: tr.im/woodlake

MINNESOTA MAMMALS

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, March 2

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-884-1557

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Central Education Center, Multipurpose Room, 7145 Harriet Ave.

Info: tr.im/risb

Tuesday, March 3

TODDLER TUESDAY: LEGACY TOYS

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/legacytoys

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

Wednesday, March 4

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldoptimists.org

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Avivo, 7888 12th Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 651-645-2948

CHESS CLUB

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave., Edina

Info: 612-543-5900

Thursday, March 5

RICHFIELD ROTARY

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Where: Local Roots, 817 E. 66th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldrotary.org

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

