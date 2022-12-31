A Richfield resident received the Edwina Garcia Community Builder Award in recognition of her work supporting both her local community and the global community.
Emilia Gonzalez Avalos received the award during the Richfield City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting.
Since 2012, Avalos has worked to create and expand Navigate MN, which she co-founded as a student. The organization began in response to the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which sought to create a pathway to legal immigration status for young undocumented people that came to the country as children. Under the leadership of Avalos, the organization is now a nationally recognized and respected Latinx-led advocacy network, operating under the name Unidos MN.
Unidos MN’s work includes representation of workers in the meat packing, service, construction and janitorial industries. They aim to reduce structural harm and promote “an abundant vision for a multiracial democracy that works for everyone.”
As the executive director of Unidos MN, Avalos has led the organization’s expansion from a team of two, to a full-time staff of 15 employees in three local offices. Unidos MN works with elected leaders and policy makers at all levels, and across party lines.
Previously, Avalos has received numerous awards and accolades, most recently receiving a Bush Foundation Fellowship earlier this year. She currently attends the University of St. Thomas, where she is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in theology, and individualized studies in public health and finance. She is the mother of three and caretaker of her father.
Richfield’s annual award was created in 2020 to recognize a resident who personifies the community’s core values and demonstrates outstanding leadership that makes Richfield a better place to live, learn, work and play. The award is named after Edwina Garcia, a longtime Richfield resident who represented Richfield for decades at both the local and state levels.
