Edina’s Climate Action Planning Team has completed a first draft of the city’s climate action plan, and is asking community members to review the full plan and provide comments and questions by Oct. 1.
Community members can engage in person at Farmers’ Market events through the month of September, which occur 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, at Centennial Lakes Park.
The climate action plan team, made up of 16 community members and eight city staff, have met seven times this year to craft the plan. After the public comment period ends, the Energy and Environment Commission will receive the plan at their regular meeting Oct. 14 for review and comment. In December, the commission will recommend a final plan to Edina City Council for adoption.
To read and comment on the full plan, go to bettertogetheredina.org/climate-action-plan.
