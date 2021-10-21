Bloomington has seats available on an advisory board and commission.
Two seats on the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization and up to two seats on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are available.
Residents with experience in development and real estate are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Oct. 31 and available online at blm.mn/boards.
Info: 952-563-8733
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.