Bloomington has seats available on an advisory board and commission.

Two seats on the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization and up to two seats on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are available.

Residents with experience in development and real estate are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Oct. 31 and available online at blm.mn/boards.

Info: 952-563-8733

