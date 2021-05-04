Bloomington has seats available on several advisory boards and commissions.

The city is seeking applicants to fill openings on four commissions, including one Planning Commission seat. Three other seats are open to youth members only, who must be 16-23 years old. Those seats are available on the human rights, parks, arts and recreation and sustainability commissions.

Applications are due May 9 and are available online at blm.mn/boards. Applicants must be Bloomington residents.

Info: 952-563-8733

