Seats on several Bloomington advisory boards and commissions are available.

The city has openings on the Advisory Board of Health, Creative Placemaking Commission, Human Rights Commission, Sustainability Commission and Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission.

Information about the role of each board and commission is available online at blm.mn/commission.

Applications are available online at blm.mn/board-app. The application deadline is 4 p.m. Sunday Jan. 24.

Info: 952-563-8733

