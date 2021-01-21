What if we told you there are some simple healthy food swaps you can make to start losing weight? It’s true! When you implement the smart swaps we’ve listed below, you can enjoy the flavors you love while eating foods that bring a lot of health benefits to your diet.
Veggie boost
• Instead of a taco shell, do a lettuce wrap. Lettuce wraps help cut down on calories. Lettuce also has beneficial nutrients like vitamins A and C.
• Instead of pasta, use spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles. Spaghetti squash is low in calories and high in fiber. It is also a lot of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Zucchini is also low in calories and full of vitamin C, potassium and magnesium.
• Instead of rice, try cauliflower rice. This vegetable can be riced, mashed or even blended into smoothies. It has a ton of nutrients, is high in fiber and is a great source for antioxidants.
Heart-healthy fats
• Instead of mayo, sub in avocado. Avocados are full of nutrients like vitamins K and C. And an avocado has more potassium than a banana.
Reduce added sugar
• Instead of soda, drink sparkling water. The benefits of drinking this swap is that contains no sugar or calories. Sparkling water is hydrating and can also improve digestion.
• Instead of ice cream, dish up Greek yogurt with fruit. Greek yogurt is lower in sugar, higher in protein and packed with probiotics. It also is high in vitamin B12, which is needed for energy and healthy brain function.
• Instead of a candy bar, eat energy bites or a protein bar. These two options keep the sugar low while being high in protein, fiber, healthy fats, and nutrients.
More fiber
• Instead of a potato, use jicama. Jicama is a root vegetable like a potato. It is packed with nutrients, fiber and antioxidants while being low in sugar, calories and fats.
• Instead of potato chips, snack on popcorn. It is full of fiber, gluten-free and low in calories. Since it is high in fiber, it is more filling.
Plant-based alternatives
• Instead of milk, use unsweetened almond milk. Almond milk is low in calories and sugar while being high in vitamin E. One cup of almond milk provides 20 to 45 percent of the recommended daily intake for calcium.
• Instead of eggs, sub in ground flax. Flax is healthy food swap that is loaded with nutrients, high in Omega-3 fats, rich in dietary fiber and contains high-quality protein. Flax seeds are known to help with digestion and can also lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
Danette Peterson is a registered dietitian with Profile by Sanford.
