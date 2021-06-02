Memories flood back when a box of keepsakes from years past is opened. What to do with old programs and ticket stubs, school class photos, arts or sports programs? These documents are sweet reminders of childhood days, but to the next generation they’re clutter, or worse, trash.
Individually, these types of documents may seem inconsequential, but put together they tell an important story. Collectively, the history of our community begins to unfold. Your Bloomington Historical Society has been dedicated to collecting and telling the stories of this community for more than 50 years.
Quietly residing in the Bloomington Old Town Hall at 102nd Street and Penn Avenue since 1964, the museum is run by a team of volunteers. It is the repository for photos, documents, newspapers and artifacts which together bring the stories of Bloomington to life.
Programs and tickets from the Carleton Celebrity Room, the Metropolitan Stadium and Met Center tell the story of a robust entertainment venue in Bloomington which drew nationally acclaimed talent. They bring back the years Bloomington was in the national spotlight as the venue for professional sports teams like the Twins, Vikings, Kicks and North Stars.
The stories of Bloomington children learning and growing in our schools unfold not just through yearbooks, but through smaller school event documents as well. Memorabilia from Bloomington businesses reveal the growth of our community as a major city. The everyday lives of Bloomington residents – their involvement in clubs and organizations, schools and places of worship – is a valuable and important story to record and to preserve for future generations.
Over the past 60 years Bloomington has become a broadly diverse urban community. Now is the time to collect and share the stories of our newer residents. Your experiences of coming to Bloomington and joining into community life are important stories to preserve. Telling the stories of our founding farmers isn’t enough. There are many more Bloomington stories to preserve and share.
Under new leadership since January 2020, your historical society has undergone a transformation. New members and new volunteers are welcome. Donations of Bloomington-related documents and artifacts are appreciated. Financial donations to cover the costs of archival boxes, sleeves and folders for donated items are needed.
Information on museum hours, memberships and volunteer opportunities, along with an updated phone number and email address are at bloomingtonhistoricalsociety.org, and on the Facebook page for Bloomington MN Historical Society.
Jean Bellefeuille is a curator for the Bloomington Historical Society.
