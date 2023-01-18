It’s been a while since we’ve had 15 inches of snow drop in a three-day period. This presents many challenges for people who are not physically able to remove snow on their own.

When I bought my house in 1998, I immediately signed up for a snow removal service. I not only wanted my double driveway cleared, but being I live on a corner lot, I needed the sidewalk to the street cleared for the mailman. At first I thought I could manage the front step and sidewalk, until I saw more able-bodied neighbors struggling to cut through the thick plow ridges to the street. But you pay a lot extra to have the plow person get out of their truck to shovel a sidewalk, front step or even the apron of the driveway.

