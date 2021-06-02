I love rainbows. And I have nothing against unicorns. But we need to acknowledge that there are some bad people out there who want to take advantage of us.
Being a person who is rather obsessed with law and order and safety, I took part in the Bloomington Police Citizens Academy in 2016. It was fun and educational. Then, a few years ago, I became a Neighborhood Watch block captain. Not only is it a great way to connect with neighbors, it is also a good way to keep on top of concerns, crimes and scams.
We are fortunate in Bloomington to have Katie Zerull as our crime prevention coordinator. Katie has been with the city since 2015 and I got to know her when I was in the Citizens Academy. She has a big job with more than 430 Neighborhood Watch groups.
A recent email from Katie had two concerning items.
Alarm solicitors have been noted in the city, even though the city’s licensing department has not received any applications for these solicitors. This means they are not in compliance with city codes. Even more concerning, they could use their sales call as a ruse to gain access to your home so they can break in and steal from you.
Katie advises people to not engage with them and to contact the police if they come to your door. Frankly, I never engage with solicitors who come to my door or cold call me. If by some miracle I am remotely interested in their service, I take their contact information and do thorough research on them prior to signing any contract, providing any information or making any down payment.
Seal-coating scammers have also been targeting people, especially seniors. On May 13 Katie sent an email stating that the Hastings Police Department recently took a report from an elderly resident who came home to find a group of people seal coating his driveway. He had not contracted with anyone to do this work, yet they demanded $6,000 for his small driveway. Sadly, he paid them in cash. The next day, Katie saw that two of those scams had been reported in Bloomington.
This is scary on many levels. One, that anyone feels threatened enough to comply with these demands. Second, that they would actually have that much cash in their homes to pay the crooks.
Katie also provided us with a few reminders to avoid becoming a scam victim:
Get any agreement in writing. Ask for references or get a trusted neighbor, friend or family member’s recommendation. Check out the Better Business Bureau to see if the company has had any complaints. Never pay the full amount for the job until the job is completed. Never agree to work that will be done immediately. Allow yourself time to research the company and review the contract. (This is a huge red flag. If they claim they are only in the neighborhood that day, take extra caution.)
I would like to add: Be skeptical of people who demand cash. Why don’t they want a record of the arrangement? To avoid taxes, pay illegal workers or so they can deny that you ever paid them when they demand payment again?
When I posted this on Facebook, a number of people shared stories of how their older relatives had fallen victim to similar scams. Often, seniors are more trusting and don’t want to seem suspicious. But also, many are afraid of reporting a scam because they don’t want relatives to think they aren’t capable of living on their own anymore.
Another resident said that an “alarm guy” stopped by recently and was weird enough that the resident told him to leave. But before he could shut the door, the alarm guy asked if she knew of any elderly people in the area who might need a life alarm necklace.
So, be extra careful these days. Don’t share personal information about your neighbors. Report any suspicious people to the police department. And if you don’t have an active Neighborhood Watch group, form one. Go to www.blm.mn/NW.
Remember, it takes a village! We need to look out for one another. And leave the rainbows and unicorns to Disney movies.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
