It’s that time of year when we’re bombarded by endless political ads. I just want voting to be over so we can move on, at least for a while.
I’m dutifully reading as much as I can about those running for the state house and senate, but when you get to candidates for county attorney, county sheriff and judges, it gets more complicated. Throw in a referendum and even my eyes start to glaze over. So should some things only be voted on once? If voters approve a referendum, then should subsequent renewals be voted on only by the school board in the future?
That was one of the Bloomington Public Schools legislative priorities last session. The district was asking for the authority to renew its operating referendums by a vote of the school board rather than initiate a new referendum campaign after 10 years in order to maintain the status quo.
I think that would set a dangerous precedent and give way too much power to the school board.
As it turned out, it did not pass the house before the end of the session.
So this year, Bloomington will be voting on whether or not to renew the expiring 10-year capital projects levy that was passed in 2013 and will expire in 2023. It is seeking funds for the “acquisition, installation, support and maintenance of software and technology and the acquisition, installation, support and maintenance of safety and security improvements to school district facilities and equipment.”
Who can say no to enhanced safety, especially these days? But 10 years ago, I questioned why so much money was being invested in technology to make remote learning easier. Ten years later and post COVID-19 shutdowns, it appears it was fortunate we were better prepared for the future.
The school district was hoping that the Legislature would have awarded schools with some of its $9 billion in budget surplus, but it didn’t happen. So the district is going to residents with this referendum that will raise “approximately $9,810,844 in taxes first levied in 2023 and payable in 2024, and will be authorized for 10 years.”
I believe that if voters approve something for a given time period, then it should go back to the voters at the end of that time period and not be extended by board members.
I asked my state senator, Melissa Wiklund, about this issue. She clarified that it would only apply to specific referendums where there was no change or increase to an expiring referendum.
Sen. Wiklund said there were similar bipartisan senate bills in the past where she was a co-author.
Sen. Wiklund thought it made sense because referendums like this have usually had strong support by voters. She also stated that in 2020 House testimony, nonpartisan House fiscal staff produced data saying over the previous four years, expiring, unchanged, no-increase referendums were approved for renewal by voters 100% of the time. The argument is that districts end up spending a considerable amount of money running elections on referendums that almost always pass.
Brand new referendums would still get voter approval. She pointed out that “school boards are elected, just like city councils and county boards. Yet they’re the only entity required to ask voters to approve operating costs. The other entities are able to do it by a vote of the board.”
Sadly, referendums that pass don’t always have the strong majority officials love to tout. Back in December 2017, a resident wrote a letter to the editor in the Sun Current pointing out the following: “According to city sources, 17 percent of eligible voters voted for the property tax referendum. Which means that 83 percent of voters did not vote in favor of it.” Hardly a majority of residents. Just a majority of actual voters.
This should encourage us to get out and vote. But also to carefully read the wording of referendums and hold officials to what is stated.
Hopefully, if the Legislature ever approves allowing the school board to renew these things in the future, officials will accurately word the referendum to let voters know things have changed and that one vote could last forever.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
