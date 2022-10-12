It’s that time of year when we’re bombarded by endless political ads. I just want voting to be over so we can move on, at least for a while.

I’m dutifully reading as much as I can about those running for the state house and senate, but when you get to candidates for county attorney, county sheriff and judges, it gets more complicated. Throw in a referendum and even my eyes start to glaze over. So should some things only be voted on once? If voters approve a referendum, then should subsequent renewals be voted on only by the school board in the future?

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments