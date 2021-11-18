The older I get, the less I like change.
So when Bloomington started to push for ranked-choice voting, I tried to learn as much as I could about how it works. Sadly, it was more challenging than I had imagined.
The first thing that baffled me was that most Democrats seemed to embrace it while Republicans universally hated it. Why would RCV favor one side of the aisle and penalize those on the right? This remains a mystery to me.
To begin with, I thought RCV sounded like a good thing. Rather than having primaries with low attendance, where candidates are chosen by the most partisan on each side, why not let more candidates be voted on in the general election? And if you like more than one candidate, you get a backup plan if your first choice doesn’t get enough votes to survive the first round.
Now that our first election using RCV has happened, I realize that the huge downside is confusion over how it works. I am literally exhausted by conspiracy theories on Facebook about how it will be the end of democracy.
Despite the claim that Bloomington local races are nonpartisan, in reality, that is no longer the case. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and some Democratic office holders supported the current liberal incumbents and the new candidate, Lona Dallessandro.
Most the new candidates were conservative. Some chose to run without party endorsement. And some organizations created “sample ballots” that only listed conservative candidates, leaving the false impression that those were the only candidates on the ballot.
With an obvious right/left divide, there was only one left-leaning candidate and two or three conservative candidates vying for each position. I cautioned my conservative friends not to blame RCV if/when their candidates lose. They were splitting the conservative vote between several candidates while those on the left just had seemingly one choice.
During this new process, I continued to be confused by posts on social media and even news articles about the election.
As I read news articles, I questioned what it meant that votes would be reallocated. Did that mean if I voted for Ric Oliva and he did not move on to the second round, that votes for Ric would be divided and given to Nathan Coulter and Paul King? That’s how I interpreted reallocated. But I was wrong.
Reallocated votes are votes that transfer from the voter’s first choice to the voter’s second choice, and so on, because their top-ranked candidate has been eliminated.
I had mistakenly assumed that only one candidate at a time would be eliminated in each round. What I hadn’t counted on was that people would have so many silly write-in votes. For the council member at-large seat, there were more than 30 write-in votes, including Hunter Biden and Elizabeth Warren.
Because there was no mathematical way that any of those one-off write-in votes could win, they were eliminated in the first round, as was Ric Oliva. If the people who voted for Oliva had a second choice, those would be counted in Round 2.
Should I vote for my favorite candidate for all the rounds?
Another question that was being discussed amongst neighbors and on social media had to do with how to complete our ballots. Some people thought they should vote for their first-choice candidate in all rounds. But marking the same candidate for all choices would not increase that candidate’s chance of winning.
Should you mark your favorite candidate as your second choice? I was told by a conservative resident: “If people had understood the ‘gamesmanship and strategy’ of RCV, they would realize the strength of the second choice and tried to understand (and use) that strategy.”
From the results of the at-large ballots, it appears that strategy might have been used for Ric Oliva. In the first round, he got 3,394, which was the lowest, so he was dropped. However, if he hadn’t been eliminated, Oliva got more than twice as many as the other two candidates in the second round. So how does it help to favor someone in the second round if they lose before they get there?
I’m not convinced that RCV accomplished the hyped objectives proponents claimed it would. That’s a topic for another column. And I fear it is far too complicated for most people to understand, and therefore trust. I do not believe all the hype and conspiracy theories I’ve read but at this point, I’m not convinced there was a net gain for this election. And it certainly favored the incumbents.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
