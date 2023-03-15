Of all the entertainment organizations in Bloomington, the one that means the most to me is the Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, no doubt because my sister has been a member of it for several decades.
When I learned it would be celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, I started looking into its history. I found information about it from a variety of news sources and online archives and learned it went back a lot further than I had expected.
On May 11, 1858, the day Minnesota was admitted into the union and officially became a state, 25 residents incorporated the town of Bloomington. By 1960, Bloomington became a city with a population just over 50,000. At the 2020 census, the city’s population was 89,987, making it Minnesota’s fourth-largest city.
During the 1940s and 1950s, locally born, nationally renowned jazz musician Paul Wesley “Doc” Evans traveled the country performing concerts and making records. He eventually returned to Minnesota, and in 1963 thought it was time that Bloomington had its own symphony orchestra.
Evans went to the city’s director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Gene Kelly, to ask for sponsorship and assistance in setting up the orchestra. They then met with City Manager Roy Olson, who was very much in favor of funding the orchestra through the Parks and Recreation Department. Part of the deal was that Evans would conduct the orchestra, which Evans did until he died in 1977. And Kelly served as president and treasurer of the orchestra for 19 years.
The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra made up of talented professional, semi-professional and amateur musicians selected by a competitive audition. The orchestra presents four to five classical programs each season.
The orchestra is funded by foundations and private donors, fundraisers, dues from member-musicians and an arts grant from the city of Bloomington. Two long-time contributors and sponsors of concerts are Leonard and Karen Nordstrom and Allan and Deborah Schneider. (The Schneiders have made significant investments of time and money for the arts in Bloomington and the Schneider Theater at the city’s Center for the Arts was named in their honor.)
Manny Laureano has been BSO’s conductor since 2013 and is also principal trumpet player of the Minnesota Orchestra. Michael Sutton has been BSO’s concertmaster since 2014 and is also a violinist in the Minnesota Orchestra.
In addition to its talented musicians, there are others who have helped support and promote the orchestra over the years. Perhaps the biggest champion was Bloomington Sun Current Editor Frances Berns, who started working for the paper in 1954. She frequently covered stories about the Bloomington Symphony and served on its board during the 1970s and 1980s.
Over the years, many other arts organizations have been established in Bloomington: Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs, Artistry, Bloomington Chorale, Bloomington Fine Arts Council, Continental Ballet Company, Medalist Concert Band and the NOTEable Singers.
As this year is also conductor Laureano’s ninth season with the orchestra, BSO wanted to do a whole season of “ninth symphonies.” Given the need to put 150 musicians on the stage at the same time for Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, they realized that Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis would be the best venue. Although several community orchestras rent Orchestra Hall for performances, BSO has only performed there once before, in 2006. Instead, it has prioritized performances in Bloomington, which are more accessible to the community.
On April 16, when the orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at Orchestra Hall, it will be joined by four vocal soloists and a chorus made up of 80 singers from Normandale Concert Choir, the Twin Cities Catholic Chorale and the Angelica Encore Choral Ensemble. What a grand way to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
We are very fortunate to have an orchestra and singers of such high caliber that can put together a 70-minute symphony with a chorus part sung fully in German. The musicians in this concert are from all over the metro area, but they choose to claim Bloomington as their musical home. I appreciate that Bloomington is recognized for its arts and culture, and not just for its shopping mall.
We are very fortunate to have such great arts organizations, most of whom have survived despite challenges over the years. But remember, to keep those things we appreciate, we need to support them. Show up for concerts and plays and events whenever you can. Hope to see you at Orchestra Hall.
For more information, visit bloomingtonsymphony.org.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
