Last December, I was intrigued by a city of Bloomington workshop that asked residents to help establish a vision for Lyndale Avenue from Interstate 494 to 98th Street.
Heaven knows, much of that corridor is rather uninteresting, especially along the industrial east side from 82nd to 92nd Street.
For many years, residents have bemoaned the fact that Bloomington doesn’t have a downtown or a charming main street, like Hopkins, where people can shop, eat, drink and watch a movie. Now, maybe we could help design one.
That night, at the Sports Page on Lyndale, residents and business owners showed up to learn more about the project and how Bloomington planned to implement the changes. We were assured that the city would not be using eminent domain to force current businesses out. But the city wanted ideas and plans in place so when businesses decided to move, they would have a strategy for creating a vibrant urban landscape.
Throughout the evening, we had opportunities to talk to staff and share our ideas. We also heard from David Dixon, vice president of urban planning and design for Stantec Consulting Services. Bloomington hired Stantec to help define a vision for the corridor, determine steps to improve the appearance and to attract reinvestment.
Dixon’s LinkedIn profile states that his mission is to help cities and suburbs create a new era of urban renaissance by “accelerating the pace of demographic, economic, social and environmental change.”
Dixon talked about creating walkable nodes along Lyndale, each supported by one to two thousand new housing units a half-mile in both directions. In addition to shops and restaurants, the nodes would be supported by new public squares. As one who enjoys European cities and their lovely plazas, I found that idea very appealing.
“Shared autonomous mobility” was another concept that Dixon talked about, which sounded a bit “Jetsonesque” to me. Transportation options will probably change dramatically in the coming decades, but it seems too far off to make specific plans now. I fear that projecting too far into the perceived future could lead to premature design changes that will increase traffic congestion.
And I definitely do not embrace more density. Many of us have chosen to live in a suburb because it is the sweet spot between remote country living and dense, crowded, noisy urban environments.
In March, I attended another meeting at the Clover Shopping Center at 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue. It had a garden theme, so people were encouraged to “plant” their ideas as they talked to Stantec reps and city planners while looking at large maps of the corridor. At that meeting, we had yet to realize the impending consequences of the pandemic.
Later that month, the city stated that it would not take up items during this health emergency that were not pertinent to running the city. Shortly thereafter, city staff announced plans to permanently close Creekside Community Center and the Motor Vehicle Office in Bloomington. While those actions were put on the back burner, we knew that many other tough decisions would have to be made about pending projects.
Yet surprisingly, the Lyndale Avenue Retrofit hasn’t slowed down. During the last few months, Stantec has continued to meet with the city council, as well as various other commissions and advisory boards to consider the next steps for the grand urban plan.
David Dixon was very helpful and responsive to my emails asking for additional information, but we fundamentally have different views on the benefits of density, particularly for Bloomington.
On the city’s website, it says the vision for Lyndale is to make it a “dynamic, walkable boulevard that connects a series of vibrant and distinctive neighborhoods along one, cohesive corridor.” It also states that the Retrofit would take time and would be influenced by “evolving market conditions.”
When Mayor Tim Busse was asked by a council member why that project wasn’t put on hold during this financial crisis, Busse responded that the project was important.
So, once again, the city is proving to be totally incapable of distinguishing between wants and needs. Yes, at some point I’d love to see redevelopment to make Lyndale more attractive, but not during a global pandemic and economic crisis.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties.
