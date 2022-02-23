Inflation has affected everything, from gas to groceries to appliances.
Add to that are the large increases we are seeing on our utility bills and property taxes. But something many of us don’t notice are the more hidden taxes or fees on services and products.
On my CenterPoint Energy bills in 2021, I paid $3.75 a month for the “city franchise fee” or $45 for the year. The fee has now gone up to $4.60 a month or $55 a year. On my Xcel Energy bill in 2021, I paid $45 a year for the “city fees” and $70 a year in state tax.
Then add the Minnesota state sales tax rate of 6.875% to most items we buy.
Bloomington is aging and needs a lot of basic infrastructure repairs and upgrades. I wish the city would concentrate, especially now, on needs versus wants. Instead, they have gotten “creative” about how the city could fund four very expensive development projects by implementing a new Local Option Sales Tax.
The city is planning for upgrades to Bloomington Ice Garden for $32 million, replacement of the public health and Creekside Community Center buildings with a new Community Health and Wellness Center for $70 million, expansion of Bloomington Center for the Arts Concert Hall at a cost of $33 million and replacement of the Dwan Golf Course clubhouse for $15 million.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman questioned how the city came up with these four projects when resident surveys seemed to list other priorities. The response was that these projects have regional appeal, which is necessary in order to be considered for a Local Option Sales Tax. And the tax would be minimal at 0.5%. If you pay $2 for something, you’d pay one penny for the new tax. Yet somehow this little tax could somehow pay for those four expensive projects, eventually adding up to $150 million.
Using a study from the University of Minnesota Center for Community Vitality, the city manager said that the sales tax should generate about $11 million a year and that 75% of that would be paid by non-residents. That means that residents would only pay about $72 more a year due to the new sales tax. If instead the city utilized a property tax levy to fund those projects, residents would pay about $211 more a year on their property tax bill.
Councilmember Lona Dallessandro put me in touch with the author of the U of M study, Ryan Pesch. He kindly exchanged many emails with me and sent me a couple other reports to help clarify his conclusions. It’s all very technical and hard to understand, let alone try to explain in a column. I appreciated all his time, but still have many questions about the assumptions the study and the city have made.
But my biggest concern is that all of these sales figures were pre-COVID. Lodging and retail sales may be forever changed. How can we really depend on pre-COVID figures to be predictive of the future?
I’m also concerned that if the city adopts this new sales tax, that could hurt many local businesses if we start shopping in other cities that don’t have the extra tax, especially on big ticket items.
Also, as more suburbs add that tax, we’ll be paying more in taxes no matter where we shop. Instead, cities should admit that their bold plans cost residents more money. It’s too easy to say “someone else will pay.”
The good news is that there are still many hoops the city has to jump through before this would become a reality.
First, the Minnesota Legislature has to approve this tax. Then, if approved, Bloomington residents would get to vote on each of the four projects separately. If any of the projects do not pass, the Minnesota Department of Revenue would recalculate the duration of the sales tax needed, which could be implemented in 2023.
So pay attention and watch for developments on this issue. How can the city claim to be concerned about affordable housing and yet nickel and dime us out of affordable living?
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
