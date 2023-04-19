At two separate Bloomington City Council meetings, there were extensive discussions and public testimonies on the proposed zoning changes for single- and two-family residential standards in the city.
The changes included reducing the minimum sizes required for lots and houses, which would increase neighborhood density and supposedly affordability. The Planning Commission also discussed removing the requirement for single-family homes to have two-car garages.
The thought seems to be that if you need affordable housing, you probably can’t afford more than one car. But that is not necessarily the case. Sometimes homes have multi-generational families with many more cars than the city allows.
The first public hearing was at the Jan. 9 council meeting, where the room was filled with residents who expressed their concerns. Residents from the Norman Ridge neighborhood became aware of these proposed changes when a lot for sale in their community was contingent upon these zoning changes being passed. After almost two and a half hours, the council decided to study it further.
The second public hearing was on March 20. Twenty-two speakers offered testimony on the proposed changes. Their concerns included how density would negatively affect their community, with more traffic and on-street parking, which would threaten pedestrian safety.
While some speakers expressed support for the potentially increased opportunities for affordable home ownership, others didn’t think these changes would make much of a difference.
After almost three hours of public testimony and council discussion, it was once again decided to postpone any decision. Only Councilmember Patrick Martin thought the changes should be approved that night. He said, “This is the single most obvious example of East versus West Bloomington written into law.”
A couple of council members also seemed irritated that the folks in the Norman Ridge neighborhood had enough money to hire an attorney to fight this. I think it was great that a neighborhood cared enough to spend two long nights at city hall and pooled money for a common good.
The east/west divide was mentioned a couple of times during council discussion, and there seemed to be some bitterness that “Prestigious West Bloomington” ever came into existence.
To me, that sounded like a rather socialist attitude… as if all of our homes and neighborhoods should be the same and people should not be able to buy into more expensive neighborhoods. Some seemed too eager to split lots and force dense, affordable housing into West Bloomington.
It’s hard to deny that housing has become increasingly unaffordable. I’m horrified when I see houses in my neighborhood selling for $350,000 plus. I paid $124,500 for mine in 1998 and I still am paying off that mortgage. And the mortgage itself is only part of the challenge.
If you can barely afford a down payment, how can you expect to keep up with increasing utilities, insurance and taxes? And then there are those big-ticket repairs that pop up at the worst times. Soon after I bought my house, I needed a new HVAC system and an electrical upgrade. I took a loan from my parents, but also needed to take in a renter for my first five years to help pay the bills.
A house is often the most expensive financial decision most of us will ever make. But it is also an emotional one as this will be our home where we make friends, raise families, etc.
I remember spending months looking for just the right neighborhood that I could afford. I didn’t want it near an industrial part of town or near apartments or noisy playgrounds or baseball fields. It is therefore very insulting when cities try to completely change neighborhoods and then blame residents for the NIMBY attitude. I believe we should have a right to question their decisions and state “not in my backyard.”
It is sad that some in the community think that people who could afford larger lots in a hilly, wooded section of Bloomington should be forced to live next to small lots with more congestion, traffic and cars on streets. Gosh, I always wanted to live on Nantucket Island. But I don’t expect them to make accommodations to provide me with affordable housing.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
