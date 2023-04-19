At two separate Bloomington City Council meetings, there were extensive discussions and public testimonies on the proposed zoning changes for single- and two-family residential standards in the city.

The changes included reducing the minimum sizes required for lots and houses, which would increase neighborhood density and supposedly affordability. The Planning Commission also discussed removing the requirement for single-family homes to have two-car garages.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments