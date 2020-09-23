I’m now the kind of person who will spend a pleasant Sunday afternoon dual-screening a Vikings game and a web stream of a municipal candidate forum. What has Edina done to me?
I had to ask myself that question last weekend while wincing at the sight of Kirk Cousins on the big screen and listening to City Council hopefuls make their pitches for elected office on my laptop. A few weeks ago, I wouldn’t have pondered such a question, because sometimes such multitasking is required if you want to get your work done but also watch your favorite, putrid football team.
The thing is, viewing those candidate forums – and all the talk about budgeting and TIF and capital improvement projects – is no longer my job. It’s been about three weeks since Caitlin Anderson took over the Edina Community Editor position. Having just graduated from the University of Minnesota during a pandemic, Caitlin brings an impressive resume that includes extensive work at the Minnesota Daily and internships at the Star Tribune, Pioneer Press and Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. It was her job to watch that forum; I watched it for my own twisted idea of fun.
I guess I can’t quit this city.
I’m now managing editor for the Edina and Bloomington/Richfield Sun Current papers in addition to the Brooklyn Park/Brooklyn Center Sun Post. That means it’s still my job to keep tabs on Edina, but watching a candidate forum on one of the few remaining nice weather days of the year is not one of the job requirements. My working theory is that the passion Edina residents have for their city rubs off, even if you don’t live there.
In Edina, civic happenings such as these candidate forums are big events, and that’s not the case everywhere. When there’s not a pandemic and the forums can be held at City Hall, they require overflow seating. If it wouldn’t be undemocratic, the city could sell tickets. Same goes for School Board candidate forums.
Further proof of how much Edinans care about their city are the letters to the editor we get every week. This time of year, we are buried in them, and the opinion page is at times fraught with tension as people see ripe opportunity to influence the course of their city.
Getting those letters onto the page is a whole process, including fact-checking, making verbal contact with the authors and, at times, getting caught in the middle of some heated exchanges while making judgment calls on what constitutes healthy civil discourse. Given how foreboding that part of the job is this time of year, I decided I’d keep handling those duties while Caitlin gets settled in. If Edinans weren’t so civically engaged, I could have passed that job off, too. Instead, letter duty is one more way the city has kept me sucked in.
Edina has its own gravity, wielding a level of influence far above 50,000-person weight class. In a recent example of this, after Edina raised the age to buy tobacco to 21, so did the state. That’s one reason the city got sued this summer after it decided to ban flavored tobacco products – the industry knew what that development signaled for the rest of Minnesota. Public health policy is just one area where Edina is a regional bellwether.
That’s why I’m thankful for the shift toward more conscientious politics the city has taken over the past couple of decades. While the solipsistic rancor that has seeped into pockets of society gets rapt attention, I take solace in proof that a stronger undercurrent is taking us in a brighter direction.
Since I brought up football earlier, I’ll allow myself to digress here for a moment. The NFL is now a Black Lives Matter league. Let that sink in. The organization that black-listed a quarterback for protesting racial injustice is now a platform for that very cause. The NFL makes billions of dollars a year. They have vast resources for market research. They, too, know where the prevailing winds are taking us.
Edina is part of that. Signs reminding passersby that Black lives matter as much as anyone else’s are all over the place here. You can even find them in the stately Country Club neighborhood, home to some of the most influential people in the region, where housing covenants once kept Black people out. Residents there also have access to the most sophisticated insights money can buy. They, too, know where society is headed.
People like to say that Edina stands for Every Day I Need Attention, but I’d flip that around. It’s everyone else who better be paying attention to what’s happening in Edina.
All that is to say: It’s been an honor. I’ll be around.
