After participating in last year’s Bloomington Leadership Program, I became a part of its alumni group that was formed to look for ways to become more involved with the community.
When the alumni group first met in January, we brainstormed ideas for alumni activities, events and programs to contribute to the wellbeing of the community. Little did we know how this year would unfold. This spring, we started to focus on how to share information and resources about COVID-19 to our friends, neighbors, church groups and neighborhood watch groups, as well as through social media.
On May 28, the city’s emergency manager, Fire Chief Ulie Seal, joined our group’s video conference. He shared ideas for being better prepared if the virus hits us or our loved ones. Being so many things are hard to find in stores, he advised that we take time while still healthy to search for and purchase several items, including an accurate, working thermometer to measure any temperatures over 100 degrees.
A pulse oximeter measures how well oxygen is saturated in your blood. It took me several weeks to find this item in stock. While it cost me almost $50, it has provided peace of mind when I find myself worried that I’m not breathing as well as normal.
Acetaminophen is beneficial as people with the virus often have a fever, and some also have headaches or other kinds of pain. I prefer ibuprofen or naproxen, but there were initial concerns that those two might worsen the outcomes for COVID-19 patients. Now, however, many are questioning that concern as no evidence of harm has been proven.
Masks are the number one resource to have on hand. I find the blue disposable ones easier to breathe through than many of the homemade masks.
It is also nice to be able to see what you are buying, when they are in a clear package. I bought horrible black ones in a white opaque package at Target. For me they were too thick and not adjustable enough, so they fit too tightly.
For many of us with allergies, asthma and other challenged breathing conditions, the more comfortable masks are, the more likely they will be worn. Chief Seal said that if a person has major difficulty breathing with a mask, then a face shield might be a better option.
While we should not stockpile these items, we should also have the following on hand: Cleaning supplies, hand and dish soap, gloves, Clorox wipes, comfort food, non-perishable food and drink items and electrolytes, (such as Gatorade.) Although toilet paper is now appearing on more shelves, (albeit at higher prices,) I’m now having difficulty finding paper towels. Thank goodness I have a lot of old washcloths to use in the meantime.
Chief Seal also suggested a “to-go kit,” especially for people who live alone and might suddenly be hospitalized without time to prepare for it. The kit should include a copy of your medications, contact info for your primary care doctor, an insurance card and your health care directive, if you have one. You might also pack a small bag with some comfortable clothes in case you get stuck at the hospital for more than a few days. Also make sure that you have your cell phone and charger in an obvious place.
In addition, I have prepared a list of people who have agreed to help take care of my dogs. Before making such a list, make sure to get their approval. If possible, have a few people who could work together to share this responsibility. Even if they cannot take your pets to their homes, it would help your family or caregivers if someone could help let the pets out or change the kitty litter. Those with two-legged, non-furry children would be wise to do the same.
Although we should hope for the best, it will save everyone a lot of stress if we take a little time now to be somewhat prepared for COVID-19 to hit us or our loved ones.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties.
