When I was in my early twenties (1974-79), I worked in downtown Minneapolis and found it very exciting.
I was lucky to have an express bus that took me directly from Bloomington to the center of the city. It was fast and safe.
When I got home, I walked through my neighbor’s yard to get to my backyard and sighed with contentment. There was something very nice about living in both worlds – urban life for eight hours, then home to my beautiful green suburban neighborhood that was peaceful and safe.
Sadly, city leaders (and the Metropolitan Council) are trying to change that by pushing densification for the sake of “sustainability.” But they also claim that’s what millennials want. After all, living in the quiet burbs is for boring baby boomers. Are they right? Maybe I’m just getting old and am too stuck in the past. Time to get with it, Pam, and accept progress…
Then earlier this month, I heard an interesting report on WCCO Mid-Morning. They quoted a Quicken survey that interviewed millennials around the country and found that more than one-third of them are considering leaving the cities over the next 12 months as their leases come up.
This year, two big game changers have been the deadly duo of COVID and civil unrest. It has made living downtown much less attractive. But beyond this, there is the fact that millennials are getting older. They are having kids and starting to consider things like more space for their families, good schools, safe streets and access to parks and fields for sporting activities.
In addition, opportunities to work from home have advanced at warp speed. Many people can now choose to live wherever they want without considering their commute to work.
And yet, during all this, our city leaders keep preaching the virtues and wonders of turning suburbs like Bloomington into densely populated “vibrant” urban communities. They want to replace single-family homes for “stack-and-pack” multifamily dwellings, hoping we will abandon our cars to walk, bike and take mass transit. But I have a hard time imagining Americans giving up their hallowed cars anywhere in the near future. And, as seniors dominate the demographics in many communities, I have a hard time imagining us walking to Target, Lunds & Byerlys or Menards (especially in the cold, icy winter months) to pick up groceries, large bags of dog food, kitty litter, potting soil, etc.
Bloomington is a very spread-out city and mass transit in most of America is far behind that of other countries. There is no way we will be able to provide the kinds of transportation systems necessary for the density that these city planners are envisioning anytime soon.
Of course, increased density also means a lot more money for developers when they can build and sell housing for dozens of people, versus a single family on a lot. Plus, the government can collect more in property taxes for all those additional units.
It makes me very sad to see so many new multifamily developments popping up all over Bloomington. I fear that we will overbuild, just like we did with condos in the 1980s. But I also don’t want the increased traffic and congestion. Contrary to the “vibrant, walkable, friendly environment” promised by city officials and well-paid consultants, higher density often results in more crime. If you look at the weekly crime map in the Sun Current, you will notice that most of the crime occurs in the more densely populated neighborhoods on the east side of Bloomington.
So keep alert for zoning changes that allow for higher density in residential areas. Express your concerns to the city council and to the city’s planning department. And be watchful of incremental steps they keep taking to make driving difficult, like reducing parking requirements in new developments and converting four-lane roads to three-lane roads, all with the intention of increasing traffic congestion in the hopes that we will abandon our vehicles.
If enough of us speak up, maybe they will listen.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties.
