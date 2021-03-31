One of my favorite quotations is when Charlie Brown’s friend Linus screams: “I love mankind… it’s people I can’t stand!”
But when you spend a lot of time on social media, it’s easy to give up on mankind as well.
Just as I was ready to back away from it all, something happened to give me hope in both Facebook and mankind, or at least those living in Bloomington.
Since last November, I’d been suffering from severe pain in my left leg. Sadly, the clinic I’d been going to for three months had dismissed my pain, and seemed to suggest that I was imagining it. Another doctor implied that they had resolved my pain issue and now “neighboring nerves” were being over-reactive.
In January, I finally had an MRI and discovered that I had severe osteoarthritis in my left hip, and a small fracture in the femoral head. By then, I no longer had faith in the clinic I’d been going to, let alone trust in them to do a total hip replacement.
So where did I go to for advice? I asked for recommendations on the Facebook page, “Bloomington, MN Community Group,” which has more than 15,000 members.
Was I totally insane to do this? Asking strangers for advice, let alone online? But the response I got soon overwhelmed me with gratitude and appreciation for the kindness of strangers and the redemptive value of social media.
As more than 150 people recommended their clinic and doctor, one particular surgeon’s name kept popping up. That information alone would have been helpful, but it didn’t stop there.
Some asked me to contact them for more information. For the next couple of months, these kind people answered my many questions about their hip surgery and offered me encouragement. A gal in west Bloomington brought over her Fairview joint replacement book, which I read cover to cover as soon as it arrived.
A guy who had both hips replaced last year by my surgeon came over to my house and let me borrow his shower chair. A neighbor down the street connected me with his pastor’s wife, who also had the same surgeon.
Instead of arguing with strangers for endless hours, I was being encouraged and supported in a way I never could have imagined. After surgery, I heard from many of them asking how it went. The gal who brought over the Fairview book also sent me a postcard from the Gunflint Trail, not even knowing it was one of my favorite places to visit.
I already knew I was blessed with family, friends and neighbors who were supportive and quick to offer help. One neighbor picked up my mail while I was in the hospital. When she walked the mail over to my house, she also brought me a beautiful, cheerful bouquet of bright yellow tulips.
Another neighbor brought me cookies and banana bread. Then a friend brought me a beautiful bouquet of origami flowers. Others keep sending me emails or calling to see how I’m doing and if I need anything. A former co-worker has offered to take down my Christmas lights. And I’m thankful for the ever-present love and support of my sister and sweet shelties.
Like Jimmy Stewart in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” I’ve always known I was rich with incredible friends. But this year, I have also been shown the bounty of goodness and kindness in our Bloomington community.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, works and lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
