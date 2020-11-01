A few years ago, I sat with a seasoned youth mentor who was on a mission to encircle every teen with 5-8 adult mentors.
This sparked my interest, as I work with teens every day at TreeHouse, a nonprofit on a mission to end hopelessness among teens. Part of my job is to help connect teens with mentors and a supportive network, reinforcing the message that every teen is lovable, capable and worthwhile.
Mentors are a critical part of a teen’s life. They show up for events, listen in times of grief and celebrate in times of victory. It’s thrilling to see mentoring relationships sprout up and blossom into lifelong friendships.
As we face the challenges of 2020, I believe it is more imperative than ever that every teen have many positive adult influences in their lives. The more the better.
Having many adult mentors serves several purposes.
Positive adult influences support and impact the whole family. Parents, (I am one of them,) have no idea how to navigate a global pandemic, let alone parent a teen through one. The teen years can already be volatile, and too many teens experience feelings of hopelessness. Adult mentors can step in, take some pressure off parents by spending time with a teen to listen, reinforce family values and be a safe place for teens to decompress and process.
A variety of adult influencers bring together diverse life experiences. As a veteran youth leader from North Minneapolis once sad to me, “We’re not going to get less diverse.” Rubbing shoulders with adults who have experienced life differently enriches the life of teens and mentors. The relationship creates empathy, compassion and exposure to a world outside of their own experience. Mentors provide an avenue to gain this experience in a relational setting, broadening the teen’s understanding of life.
Mentors increase access to wisdom. In my faith tradition, there’s a proverb that says, “The glory of the young is their strength, and gray hair of experience is the splendor of the old.” (Prov. 20:29) As young people, we muscle our way through tough circumstances, perhaps hurting ourselves and others along the way. Wisdom leverages strength and applies the principles learned through life experience and overcoming difficult circumstances. These principles are teachable to our young people so that they can also persevere through difficult circumstances and build positive coping skills
Teens are our future. Let’s encircle them with life experience, wisdom, and support to unleash their potential and the potential of our communities. Together we will celebrate their achievements in building a future for us all. They need us now more than ever.
If you know a teen who would benefit from mentorship and support, I encourage you to reach out to us at treehousehope.org.
Mike Ashley is the area director for TreeHouse in Bloomington.
