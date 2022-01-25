Winston Churchill is credited as saying democracy is the worst form of government, except for all others.
I’ve been thinking about that lately as many people are unhappy about our elections, and how people govern once they are in office. Some think citizens should vote on almost everything. Others believe that as a representative democracy, we should trust the people we vote for to make the right decisions.
Even during the founding of our nation, there were serious arguments about what was best for this country. Now, with a much larger and more diverse populace, we are even more splintered and disparate.
Last fall, I followed the candidates who were running for city council seats in Bloomington. For quite a few years, the Bloomington City Council has been made up of members who have very similar political stripes and who vote 7-0 on a majority of issues. In fact, our current mayor praised the idea that everyone was rowing in the same direction.
But I disagree. I think it would be beneficial if there was more diversity of thought, which would more accurately represent the residents of Bloomington.
Over the years, I’ve become increasingly frustrated by the direction the current council is taking the city. Even for a Democrat, I feel they are veering too far to the left. So, I was excited to see conservative candidates running for office last year, even though some were too far to the right for my personal taste.
I thought they could provide a needed balance on the council. In Bloomington, it is claimed that the council races are nonpartisan. Yet many candidates are endorsed by political parties and elected officials from both parties. And most campaign promises quickly reveal which side of the aisle the candidates are on.
I couldn’t help but chuckle when many of the new conservative candidates claimed they were going to represent the people. Which people? Those who share their political views? If any of them had been elected, would they really have cared about “the people” who didn’t vote for them? The opposition candidates also seemed to assume that the current council members were not supported by any of “the people” in Bloomington.
In the end, two of the current council members retained their seats and a new progressive candidate joined the council as a more moderate member retired. One could say that proves that Bloomington is more progressive than conservative and therefore the council and city should reflect that. But is that true?
During our most recent election, for the council member at-large seat, 7,127 voted for the incumbent, Nathan Coulter. But 8,047 voted for the opposition: 4,653 for Paul King and 3,394 for Ric Oliva.
For the District 3 council seat, 2,326 voted for the new (progressive) candidate Lona Dallessandro, while 2,165 voted for three opponents: 1,610 for David Clark, 284 for Laura Hunt and 271 for Kevin Heinen. Again, hardly a landslide for a progressive point of view.
For the District 4 council seat, 1,228 voted for the incumbent, Patrick Martin, while 1,223 voted for alternatives: 846 for Victor Rivas, 209 for Becky Strohmeier and 168 for Angella Coil.
Clearly, there were no landslide elections with obvious mandates to pursue one particular political agenda.
Therefore, I was disappointed when Councilmember Nathan Coulter seemed to translate his win as a clear mandate to continue to pursue his very progressive agenda. He stated Jan. 3 that “we are moving the city of Bloomington in a direction that is not only supported by the broader community but more importantly is right from a policy perspective, as well as a moral one.”
So, he was calling the people who voted for other candidates wrong and immoral?
I beseech those in office to remember that we are a very fractured nation and that winning an election does not provide a clear mandate to take on bold agendas that are not supported by the community as a whole. Compromise is not only right, but the moral thing to do.
Everyone likes to claim that they know what’s best and should be trusted. But believing that you are doing what is best is not at all the same as actually doing what a true majority of constituents believe is best. Your belief is your opinion. It cannot be claimed that it is the objective will of “the people.”
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.