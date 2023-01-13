According to a December 1st KSTP News report, Hennepin County experienced a 268% increase in families experiencing homelessness since the same time last year. The level of need county-wide is almost double the capacity of shelters.

According to Minnesota Housing, every year we lose more far more affordable housing than we build. From 2013-2019, in the metro area alone, we lost 52,000 units and added only 7,762 units. Finally, the Twin Cities has the nation’s worst housing shortage according to the Sun Current December 15th Opinion Page, “Holidays a reminder of housing needs”. This is what policy failure looks like.

