According to a December 1st KSTP News report, Hennepin County experienced a 268% increase in families experiencing homelessness since the same time last year. The level of need county-wide is almost double the capacity of shelters.
According to Minnesota Housing, every year we lose more far more affordable housing than we build. From 2013-2019, in the metro area alone, we lost 52,000 units and added only 7,762 units. Finally, the Twin Cities has the nation’s worst housing shortage according to the Sun Current December 15th Opinion Page, “Holidays a reminder of housing needs”. This is what policy failure looks like.
In the face of this failure to build enough affordable housing, we have Edina residents concerned about “overdevelopment.” What is “overdevelopment”? Who uses the term? To what end? Who benefits? Who loses?
As explicit exclusionary tools such as racial/ethnic covenants were declared illegal, land use regulations such as zoning succeeded them. Large-lot single family zoning, in particular, restricts affordable housing development. It makes land scarce, raising its price and reducing the financial feasibility of building affordable ownership and rental housing.
According to the “City of Edina 2022 Affordable Housing Progress Report”, 93% of existing residential land use is zoned for single family housing. Land available for multifamily housing is located primarily in the southeast quadrant. City zoning policy thus concentrates affordable housing and creates stark income disparities across city neighborhoods. It distributes a disproportionate number of children from low-income families into a nearby Edina school.
Who uses the term “overdevelopment” and what is it intended to accomplish? In a recently published study of housing politics, “Neighborhood Defenders; Participatory Politics and America’s Housing Crisis”, Boston University researchers show how local land use regulations and inequalities in political participation in the housing development process interact to diminish the supply of housing. Nationwide, those who most often participate in public hearings are unrepresentative of the broader community. They are disproportionately older (over 50), white, wealthy, female, and homeowners. They use terms like “overdevelopment” to resist zoning changes and employ delaying tactics that prevent new housing development. By doing so, they push up housing prices and unfairly shift the responsibility for affordable housing development onto other communities, often further from urban centers of employment and services.
This impacts climate change. According to a recent New York Times article, “The Climate Impact of Your Neighborhood, Mapped”, Dec. 13, 2022, “Households in denser neighborhoods close to city centers tend to be responsible for fewer planet-warming greenhouse gases … than households in the rest of the country. ... Moving further from city centers, average emissions per household typically increase as homes get bigger and residents drive longer distances.” (Edina is mapped in the article.)
Restricting housing development impacts the housing market. According to the New York Times, “Older, White, and Wealthy Home Buyers are Pushing Others Out of the Market,” Nov. 3, 2022, “American home buyers are older, whiter and wealthier than at any time in recent memory, with first-time buyers accounting for the smallest share of the market in 41 years, the National Association of Realtors found in its annual profile of home buyers and sellers. ... The repercussions could be lasting, and deepen racial and generational disparities in homeownership. Without access to an investment that is … a critical way to build generational wealth, a household may be shut out of one of the country’s best opportunities for upward mobility.”
High levels of economic opportunity are major factors fueling the growth of prosperous, often majority liberal cities. Restricted housing development creates serious workforce shortages inhibiting successful economic growth. According to the updated Metropolitan Council Twin Cities regional growth forecast, there will be 4 million residents by 2050. Of this regional forecast, Edina’s 2021-2030 net growth forecast is 3,700 new residents. Its affordable housing need is an additional 1,804 units. According to the Dec. 8, 2022, “City of Edina Proposed Revisions to the Affordable Housing Policy”, the city has approved 341 units or 18.9% of that goal, with 1,463 remaining.
In conclusion, city leaders, staff, and the broader Edina community have to date made commendable progress towards Edina’s affordable housing, climate, and race and equity goals. It would be lamentable if an unrepresentative group, using “overdevelopment” to promote rigid adherence to Edina’s land use policies, caused it to fall short of achieving them.
Hope Melton is the director of Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing.
