In November 2022, at-large Bloomington City Councilmember Nathan Coulter was elected to the Minnesota House District 51B seat. Thus began the process to find a replacement for him, with more than 20 people in the community applying for the seat.
I could not recall the last time the city had appointed someone, so I did some research and discovered that the last time this happened was in 2017. Eldon Spencer was appointed to fill the District 2 council seat when Andrew Carlson moved on to the Minnesota Legislature. Spencer held the position for the rest of the year, but was replaced following the November 2017 election by Shawn Nelson.
During my research I learned several other noteworthy things in the council’s history.
Bloomington became a township in 1858, the same year Minnesota became a state. But it wasn’t until 1953 that it became a village, and eventually a city in 1960.
Over the years there have been a number of appointments, with strikingly different results. Some people were quickly replaced in the next election. Some were later elected to the position. And some went on to become mayor of Bloomington.
In 1953, Bloomington had four at-large council seats, plus a mayor. In 1959, Gwendolyn Maistrovich was appointed to the council and became the first female council member.
On Nov. 8, 1960, voters approved the village of Bloomington’s transformation to a city as it had grown from 9,900 in 1950 to 50,500 in 1960.
In 1962, the council expanded to six at-large council seats, plus the mayor, and went back to having all male members.
In 1976, four of the six at-large positions were assigned the duty of representing specific quadrants of the city.
In January 1977, Mayor Robert Benedict resigned to become a state senator. The council appointed newcomer Jim Lindau to take his place. Lindau was elected to the position in November of that year and remained mayor for 11 years.
The council remained very stable and male, until Neil Peterson gave up his at-large position when he was elected mayor in 1989. Coral Houle was appointed to take Peterson’s seat on the council. By 1994, there were more females on the council than males. The only males were Mayor Peterson and District 4 Councilmember Vern Wilcox.
In 1995, Peterson resigned mid-term to join the Metropolitan Council. Houle was appointed to take Peterson’s place and became Bloomington’s first female mayor. And who did the council appoint to take her at-large seat? A name you might recognize: Gene Winstead. He retained that seat until he won the mayoral election in 1999 and was mayor for the next 20 years, becoming Bloomington’s longest-serving mayor.
In March 2011, District 3 Councilmember Steve Elkins resigned to join the Met Council for seven years before moving on to the Minnesota Legislature. When he left, the council appointed Tim Busse to take his District 3 seat. In 2019, Tim Busse was elected mayor.
I really appreciate the transparency of how the appointment process worked in replacing Coulter. First residents were invited to apply. Then the names were published. The council then had two council meetings whereby they interviewed 19 candidates so we could all see their responses in person, on YouTube or on public access TV. Finally, the final five were chosen and interviewed again. Although we had no say in the matter, I felt like I was a part of the process and didn’t just hear one day, out of the blue, who had been chosen.
On Monday, Feb. 6, Chao Moua was sworn in as a new at-large council member, replacing Coulter. Whether he leaves this November, when all council members are up for reelection, or whether he ends up becoming mayor someday, no one knows. But a really nice person I met in the city’s leadership program now has a great opportunity to represent the residents of Bloomington and listen to their interests and concerns.
I frankly do not know his political views, but I am very hopeful that he will listen to people, even those with opposing views, to represent all of Bloomington and not just those from one side of the political aisle.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
