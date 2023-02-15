In November 2022, at-large Bloomington City Councilmember Nathan Coulter was elected to the Minnesota House District 51B seat. Thus began the process to find a replacement for him, with more than 20 people in the community applying for the seat.

I could not recall the last time the city had appointed someone, so I did some research and discovered that the last time this happened was in 2017. Eldon Spencer was appointed to fill the District 2 council seat when Andrew Carlson moved on to the Minnesota Legislature. Spencer held the position for the rest of the year, but was replaced following the November 2017 election by Shawn Nelson.

