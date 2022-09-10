In a tense scene in the movie “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” Théoden, King of Rohan, shouts, “I will not risk open war!”
The hero Aragorn bluntly responds, “Open war is upon you whether you would risk it or not”.
As nerdy as that reference is, I believe it’s an appropriate analog to the practical reality of climate change.
Regardless of what we think or wish is true, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, “Communities across the state are experiencing higher temperatures, more extreme storms with intense flooding, and changes in our unique and cherished ecosystems.”
We are long past the debate about whether or not the climate is changing. Minnesotans now must decide what to do about it. I am grateful that the folks here in Bloomington have chosen to work together to blunt the force of these concerns. Here are just a few steps you are taking:
According to Bloomington’s solid waste department reporting, 25% of residential households are already practicing curbside organics recycling, diverting more than 30% of their typical waste to a renewable resource. Princeton researchers estimate that composting organic waste versus landfilling can reduce more than 50% of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions.
Since the city’s building and inspections team created the time of sale energy disclosure requirement, more than 540 homes have received these reports. The department’s requirement ensures that every potential home buyer understands a dwelling’s energy consumption, and helps sellers prioritize repairs prior to sale. Residential energy efficiency is an important climate change mitigation strategy because, according to the Met Council’s inventory tool, residential units account for 30% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Volunteers, in partnership with the city and organizations like the Bush Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and Bloomington Chamber, are gathering to pull invasive garlic mustard and buckthorn, plant native species and clean up waterways and parks. Even our friends at 9 Mile Brewing joined the growing list of partners that helped the city remove invasive species and restore native plants in Harrison Park in June.
All of this important work helps our community combat the effects of climate change. We know, however, that Bloomington is behind on its goals, and that the biggest emission reductions need to come from our buildings and transportation consumption.
Bloomington is currently rolling out a large building energy benchmarking program. We’re off to a great start, with more than 70 of the approximately 200 targeted buildings providing data. We know from similar programs around the country that when building owners know their consumption through benchmarking, they make changes to control and reduce their total energy use, because saving energy means saving money.
We also know that cars are endemic to the suburban landscape and that the region must make significant investments in order to improve walking, biking and public transit infrastructure. But those of us who are able can make an impact right now just by driving less frequently. By consolidating trips, carpooling when possible and helping neighbors with errands, we can reduce our footprint and make the roads safer for those who choose to walk or bike.
There is some exciting work in the year ahead here in Bloomington, as the first nine parks in the Parks Master Plan are re-imagined and we build up a dedicated natural resources department. In addition, if the United States wins the bid to host the 2027 World Expo, all of us will have the opportunity to join with folks from around the country to ensure its success and its commitment to the theme “Healthy People. Healthy Planet” by demanding sustainable programming and development for the event.
In that same movie, the wizard Gandalf reminded the hobbit Frodo that we don’t control whether or not we live during such challenging times, but that “all we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us”. I continue to be optimistic as residents here make the right choices for the future of this amazing city.
Lona Dallessandro is the District 3 representative on the Bloomington City Council.
