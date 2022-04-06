By Lona Dallessandro
Guest columnist
I was sworn into office in January as a first-time council member for District 3, and have since been visiting local businesses, interacting with residents and meeting with our city staff.
To get up to speed about the way our local government works, I have been digging into some data, in part because I am a bit of a nerd about facts, but also because I know that residents have questions. Here are some of my key takeaways from my first three months in office.
First, Bloomington’s economy is rebounding faster than predicted. In fact, according to the Bloomington Convention and Visitors Bureau, the rebound in the hospitality sector here is outpacing the rest of the region.
Seagate and SICK, both high-tech solutions companies, are expanding their operations, and new small businesses like Nine Mile Brewing and Fiddlehead Coffee are opening to great fanfare and potential.
Standard & Poor’s continues to give us high marks when we issue debt for projects like Fire Station No. 4, and in March 2022 affirmed our AAA rating due to our “very strong economy” and “very strong management.”
Second, we have a wonderful group of people working at our city. Whether I am riding along with our patrol officers, crunching numbers with the budget office or questioning our Public Works team about resident concerns, I interact with highly trained, passionate people who want to see city government work efficiently and effectively.
Additionally, while there are a lot of city job postings right now, 88% of them are replacement hires for positions vacated by a retirement or resignation. In fact, we have the exact same number of full-time workers on staff right now that we did in the first quarter of 2016.
As a business executive, I am struck by the efficiency with which our workers run the City, even when understaffed. It makes me feel good about the caliber of workers we attract, and how they perform for residents in all areas of service.
Third, the City’s expenses (including salaries) have increased an average of less than 3% per year since 2016, which surprised me, frankly.
Of course, there are longer-term improvement projects for which we issue debt, but comparing our debt ratio against cities of similar population size, we are in the most favorable range, under 10%. No wonder we are one of only 42 cities, out of 19,500, to hold AAA bond ratings from all three major rating agencies – we are efficient with our resources, and conservative with our debt.
I know that for those of us who are facing double-digit percent increases in property values while also dealing with higher prices for medical care, utilities and other expenses, my observations don’t help with day-to-day living.
The housing shortage, the very low unemployment rate and increased prices for products in every category measured by the Consumer Price Index create problems that don’t have short-term solutions. But as we work on those problems as a community, I hope it helps that I can share that our city is on solid footing, its economy is doing well. We have an efficient and highly skilled team to help us, and we are managing our financial resources prudently.
Please continue to reach out to me, to my colleagues on the Bloomington City Council and to city staff. Your ideas, passion and commitment are valued and, as always, drive Bloomington’s excellence.
Lona Dallessandro is the Bloomington City Council’s District 3 representative, serving nine precincts in the northwest portion of the city.
