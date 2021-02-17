Life is fragile. Many of us have learned that the hard way, especially this past year.
Things we take for granted are suddenly gone: Being with friends, having good health, our jobs and even life itself. As so many losses are beyond our control, why don’t we do more to prevent disaster when we can?
Yet somehow, we do foolish things that risk the lives and well-being of others, as well as ourselves. I’m sure most of us are guilty of districted driving at one time or another.
We probably have some lame excuse as to why it wasn’t a big deal. Maybe it was that cup of coffee we spent a few extra seconds reaching for, looking for something in the glove compartment or turning around to talk to someone in the backseat or next to us in the car. But why don’t we stop to think about how deadly serious the consequences can be for not focusing 100% on the road ahead of us?
On April 12, 2019, Gov. Tim Walz signed the hands-free bill into law. The new law, which went into effect Aug. 1 the same year, allows drivers to use their cellphone only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone. Even though hands-free does not necessarily mean distraction-free, it was an improvement. According to the Office of Traffic Safety in the Department of Public Safety, distracted driving contributed to an average of 40 deaths and 195 life-changing injuries per year between 2015 and 2019.
For a while I thought people were driving more responsibly. Then, gradually, I saw more and more drivers looking down toward their lap, as they presumably read emails or text messages. These are the same people who stop an extraordinary distance behind the car in front of them while at a stop light, don’t notice when the light turns green and get angry when cars behind them beep their horn, prompting them to pay attention to the road.
From Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, law enforcement cited more than 9,700 drivers for violating the new law, according to the Minnesota State Court Administrator’s Office. It’s bad enough to dial a phone number, but many of those caught were streaming videos, gaming or engaging in other ridiculous, selfish and deadly distractions.
In 2020, false pretenses went out the window. I started to notice many people driving with the cell phone clearly held in front of them or up to their ear. When I honked at one driver, she gave me the finger and shouted that she was using her speaker and not actually talking into the phone she was holding.
Last October, KARE 11 featured a story about Sam Hicks, a truck driver who, in 2018, looked down at his phone for eight seconds and ended up crashing into a car stopped at a red light in front of him and killing its driver. It was a heart-rending story as the truck driver seemed truly contrite and shocked that so much could happen in just eight seconds.
But count that out sometime. Eight seconds is longer than you think, and you can travel quite a distance even going down a city street at 35 mph, let alone on a highway or freeway at speeds of 60 mph or more. Lots of things can pop up in front of you in eight seconds.
Are these terrible, cold-hearted drivers who don’t care if they murder and maim innocent people? Do they naively think bad things only happen to other people? Do they defiantly think that laws don’t apply to them? Is it part of their “don’t tread on me” mantra? Many seem to be not only distracted but defiant.
Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl once wrote that the “Statue of Liberty on the East Coast should be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast.” Sadly, responsibility is often lacking in today’s society.
The Department of Public Safety has produced a must-see YouTube video called, “Eight Seconds: One Fatal Distraction.” It should be required viewing for every driver. Whatever you have to say or do in the car is nothing compared to the all-important task of attentive driving and saving lives, including your own.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, works and lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at pjpommer@outlook.com
