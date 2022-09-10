Earlier this month, a front-page article in the Star Tribune described how Target has devoted billions of dollars to addressing racial equity since the death of George Floyd.

From reading that article, it would be easy to assume that Target really cares about equity and inclusion and not leaving anyone behind. But from what I keep seeing and experiencing, it appears that Target no longer cares about seniors or others who are being left behind by the digital divide.

