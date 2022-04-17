In early March, the city assessor’s office mailed 2022 valuation notices to all property owners in the city.
These values will be used in calculation of taxes payable in 2023. This year’s property assessment saw significant valuation increases across almost all property segments. Total city real estate value grew from $14.9 billion in 2021 to just over $17 billion in 2022, an increase of nearly 15%.
Buyer behavior in residential markets has changed in response to COVID-19. Flexible work policies and distance learning has placed an emphasis on additional square footage and bedroom counts as buyers looked for additional home office and dedicated online learning spaces.
Overall, single-family residential value increased nearly 17%, with homes larger than 2,500 square feet increasing 22% on average. The 2022 median valued home increased 15.9% from $307,200 to a new record high of $355,900. The city’s apartment market increased 23%, including $126 million of new construction value related to more than 1,000 new units. The new work-from-anywhere policies also shifted some property value from traditional office settings to residential housing. A similar shift is occurring from traditional brick-and-mortar retail space to online shopping. This has created large demand for industrial warehousing as buyer behavior now demands faster home delivery. The 2022 industrial segment increased 18%.
The presence of multiple vaccines in 2021 brought back consumer confidence and started the road to recovery for Bloomington’s leisure and hospitality industry. These factors led to regaining some of the property value lost for lodging and malls as a result of COVID-19. The lodging and admission taxes these properties generate are starting to bounce back.
City staff has received several questions this year that I also would like to address
“Does my market value increase of 17% result in a 17% increase in my taxes next year?”
The short answer is no.
When the city’s market value increases rapidly, and each property segment is contributing to the increase, the net effect is that the city tax rate will decrease by a nearly equal amount. This is of course prior to consideration of the city levy to be set later this year.
For simple math, with the growth in tax base, if the city levy increases by 5%, the taxes payable at the city level for the median valued home would increase by roughly the same percentage. The calculations and impacts for other taxing jurisdictions such as Hennepin County and Bloomington Schools will vary based on their unique tax base changes coupled with their levy decisions.
“Why did my homestead market value exclusion decrease so much or zero out?”
The homestead market value exclusion is how the state distributes homestead benefits. The benefit is $30,400 for a property valued at $76,000. It decreases to zero for property valued at $413,800 and higher.
“Is there a property tax deferral program for taxpayers on fixed incomes?”
There is not a deferral program. However, the state does offer two types of property tax refund programs. The first type is income-based and is available to both homeowners and renters. The income limits increase each year, and for taxes payable in 2022 the limits are $119,790 for homeowners and $64,920 for renters.
The second type of refund program is for homeowners only and is called the special property tax refund. To qualify, a homeowner needs to have experienced both a property tax increase of at least 12% and an increase of more than $100.
The city assessor’s office has expanded its website presence. Property characteristics are now online. You can search sales transactions and review the 2022 Assessment Report as well as find links to real estate articles over the last year. For more information, please visit blm.mn/assess.
Matt Gersemehl is Bloomington’s city assessor.
