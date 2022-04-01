After a long, cold winter, it was a delight to have temperatures in the 60s.
The decibel level of bird chirping dramatically increased. And already I’ve had house finches check out my Christmas wreaths, which I leave up all year just for them. They inspect the wreaths and curiously look inside my windows, not even barking dogs deter them.
I inherited my dad’s green thumb and was also nurtured along the way by working at Bachman’s for several seasons, including the landscape department in 2018. When things are in full bloom, my yard is a wonderland of rabbits, squirrels, birds, bees and butterflies. Somehow, I’ve managed to attract all of these creatures and pollinators without going to the extremes that are now being advocated by some vocal members of the community.
I first heard about “No Mow May” when Bloomington City Councilmember Lona Dallessandro expressed her enthusiasm for it. Apparently, the impetus behind it is to allow more “flowers,” like creeping thyme and native violets, to attract pollinators.
So, we should allow invasive “flowers” to grow undisturbed in our lawns and let the weeds grow freely, go to seed and spread themselves across my yard and over to my neighbors’ yards? Seriously? Besides that, I cannot imagine trying to mow a lawn that had been abandoned for a month. I usually mow every week. If I get behind, I have a very hard time pushing my mower through the overgrown grass.
But that isn’t enough for these extreme naturalists. They also want the city to change its codes to allow for more “native landscapes.”
First, I have plenty of pollinators without turning my yard into a weedy, messy eyesore. Second, why not just have some natural gardens as prescribed by City Code, and preferably in your backyards so as not to be an eyesore to the whole neighborhood?
Right now, the city has the following regulations: Weeds and grass cannot be greater than eight inches high or have gone to seed. Native prairie plantings and long grass need to be within a defined landscape area and not occupy more than 50% of the pervious surface area and be set back from property lines by at least five feet.
On March 15, our city’s Sustainability Commission had a presentation on natural landscapes.
Pros identified were pollinator and wildlife habitat, drought tolerant, reduced use of fertilizer and reduced mowing. Cons included concerns about upkeep and aesthetics, potential for pests, tall plants close to property lines and weed species going to seed.
The city also noted that complaints from residents about weeds and tall grass constituted 27% of calls to the city, more than any other complaints they get.
A home is a person’s largest financial investment, and it is disturbing that some are threatening the value of homes in neighborhoods that are embracing this radical agenda. If the true goal is to provide a pollinator-friendly habitat, then the current rules are more than sufficient.
The commission’s presentation included pictures of various native landscapes. Some were neatly designed with plants that attract pollinators. Others looks like abandoned lots.
Last August, a resident on Upton Circle had his yard featured in the Sun Current. He proudly proclaimed that he sold his mower after scattering birdseed in this yard and letting things grow naturally. He stated that it takes less time and effort to maintain. “I hate mowing. I think it’s a big waste of resources,” he said.
I fear neighborhoods will sink into blight as people give up mowing and maintaining their yards. What else will they stop doing?
Again, keep and enforce the current codes. People can have natural gardens within a maintained yard.
At the city council’s March 21 meeting, Dallessandro assured the city that there would not be a lot of pushback on this initiative and hoped the city would promote it online and in the Bloomington Briefing.
If that were true, why would the city have received 1,069 complaints last year from residents about tall grass, weeds and brush? Obviously, many people do care about well-maintained lawns, which have always been a hallmark of suburban homeownership and a source of pride.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
