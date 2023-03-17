By Hope Melton
Guest Columnist
Many of us worry about our democracy, and rightly so. I’m here to say, however, that democracy and civility are alive and well at the local level, at least in the City of Edina.
On a recent Tuesday evening I joined other residents as a participant in the Cahill District Plan Workshop presented by City planning staff. This older industrially zoned area is targeted for redevelopment. The workshop, created to enhance resident participation in planning, highlighted specific issues.
Like me, most workshop participants came to learn more about redevelopment scenarios created by a Cahill District Working Group of Edina residents. Others came with specific concerns in response to a message they received from a group of anonymous “concerned residents”. It anticipated zoning changes that could result in massive numbers of new affordable multifamily housing units. It worried about the capacity of the public schools to absorb many more students. It worried about increased crime, suppressed property values, traffic, water access, and sewer system capacity.
Divided into small groups, we were presented with four draft scenarios developed by the Working Group. Those scenarios presented a variety of land uses with varying sizes – residential, business, industrial, recreational. We were asked to develop goals and policy priorities for each scenario. These priorities included resilient and connected systems (transit, pedestrian, bike connections), sustainability, regional economic value, and community-building and community-serving.
Throughout the workshop, we learned from City staff that the fears of the anonymous “Concerned Neighbors” were unwarranted.
First, we learned that the city is not considering zoning changes at this time and that in Edina, land is not typically re-zoned until actual development is proposed. Rezoning that occurs is expected to be consistent with future land use guidance like that proposed in the Southdale Area District Plan, for example.
Second, the timeline of housing redevelopment is market-driven. That means it occurs incrementally over several decades. Because Edina’s land is comparatively expensive, fewer housing units than the allowed maximum density are likely to occur.
This is especially true for affordable housing. In the past few years, for example, the total number of new general occupancy multifamily residential housing units built in Edina is 1,291. Only 14% of these are affordable. Only 10% of total units were in fully affordable buildings.
Third, the City and School District recently partnered on a study regarding school enrollment. The study identified different housing types associated with different expected ratios of school age children per unit. For apartments, the expectation is .23 students per unit. This takes into account all apartment types – studios, 3-bedroom units, luxury, or affordable. A specific apartment building could, of course, vary from that estimate.
Fourth, there are many studies showing that affordable housing does not increase crime or depress property values. A June 2022 study from the UCI School of Social Ecology Livable Communities Lab (LCL) reports, “One of the long-standing historical challenges to affordable housing in local communities is the fear by local residents that crime will go up and housing values will go down, said George Tita, LCL director and professor of criminology, law and society as well as urban planning and public policy.…
The results from our analysis for Orange County add to what has been found elsewhere: The placement of affordable housing does not negatively impact the surrounding community, and in many ways, it enhances both local property values and increases public safety.” Increased crime in any single building is usually a management problem.
Finally, there is adequate water access for new residential development. Sewer capacity upgrades in the district are scheduled for 2024. This will relieve capacity for western Edina, including Cahill, by approximately 2025. Redevelopment at higher densities will actually help pay for this infrastructure through sewer connection fees.
The whole workshop was very informative and well run. I was impressed by the professional helpfulness of City staff under the leadership of Addison Lewis, Kris Aker, and Planning Commissioner David Alkire.
This is how democracy works. Change is inevitable. There are no hidden agendas. No single interest group gets everything it wants. We come together and work towards a common vision that we can then work together to make real.
-- Hope Melton is the director of Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing.
