The Normandale Community College Department of Theatre production of “Antlia Pneumatica” opens Thursday in Bloomington.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29 and March 5-6, and 2 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 7, in the college’s Black Box Theatre, 9700 France Ave.
In “Antlia Pneumatica,” an estranged friend passes away unexpectedly. His once close-knit circle reunites at a secluded ranch and struggles to eulogize a man they no longer know. The friends contemplate their wild youth together, the uncertainty of adulthood and their own inevitable mortality.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, seniors and staff. Ticket reservations are available by calling 952-358-8884.
The Feb. 28 performance will include ASL interpretation.
Info: tr.im/ap20
