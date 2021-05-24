The Bloomington Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop gathering this week.
The meet-and-greet program provides an opportunity for the community to get to know the Police Department and its officers. The monthly program takes place at various coffee shops, and will be held 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 25, at Caribou Coffee on the first floor of Mall of America, across from Nordstrom.
Locations and additional information is available on the city’s website and by calling 952-563-4900.
Info: tr.im/coffee525
