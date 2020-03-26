In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, but also provide necessary transportation, the CloverRide circulator bus will shift from scheduled stops to on-demand service with one rider per trip. Riders from anywhere in Edina can request a ride anywhere in the community on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The city has partnered with DARTS to provide the CloverRide circulator bus service to Edina residents and visitors on Fridays. CloverRide is a reliable, continuous transportation service, providing accessibility from senior housing locations to amenities like groceries, retail and recreation.
Residents interested in scheduling a ride on should call DARTS dispatch at 651-455-1560 to schedule a ride or to receive more information. Dispatchers are available weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers will take the rider directly to their destination and set a return time. Drivers will also assist with loading riders with mobility devices (walkers, wheelchairs or scooters) as needed. Cost is $3.
“The city of Edina and DARTS are prioritizing the health and safety of the community by closely following the recommendations of the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health,” said Transportation Planner Andrew Scipioni. “We are fortunate that DARTS is continuing to provide this reliable service that will allow our residents to access grocery stores and retail for essential supplies.”
For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov/CloverRide
