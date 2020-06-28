Bloomington Boy Scouts, Adam Durbin, 12, left, and Daniel Christensen, 13, carry trash collected at Normandale Lake during the scouts’ annual project June 6, aimed at keeping city streams clean. Joined by area Girl Scout troops and Cub Scout packs, participants worked in small groups to collect trash from areas around the lake. More than 10 bags of trash were collected, containing many water bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bags and fishing lures. Among the uncommon objects found around the lake were a 10-foot board and a six-foot iron rod. (Submitted photo)