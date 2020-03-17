Classical guitarist Jeremy Hiniker will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Lake Harriet United Methodist Church, 4901 Chowen Ave. S,. Minneapolis.

This concert will feature a variety of solo guitar works and transcriptions from composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Dale Kavanagh, Alexandre Tansman, Isaac Albéniz, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Maximo Diego Pujol. Concluding the evening will be a small reception with treats and non-alcoholic drinks.

In lieu of ticket price, the concert will feature a free-will donation. All proceeds go to supporting Hiniker in his ongoing music education. Lake Harriet United Methodist Church features free parking and handicap accessibility.

Info: jeremyhiniker.com

