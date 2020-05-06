Coronavirus has altered, postponed or canceled the events to celebrate high school and college students from Edina who have worked hard to graduate as the class of 2020.
To honor them and acknowledge their accomplishments, Edina TV will display photos of the class of 2020 members and their plans. These slides will be shown through June on the cable channel.
Edina residents who are graduating at the high school or college level as the class of 2020 will be recognized. This includes home-schoolers as well as those who attend public or private schools, colleges or universities.
Edina TV is available to Comcast subscribers on channel 813 (high definition) and channel 16 (standard definition). CenturyLink Prism subscribers can find it on channel 1236 (high definition) and channel 236 (standard definition).
To include your graduate, visit bit.ly/HonorEdinaGrads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.