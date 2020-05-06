Coronavirus has altered, postponed or canceled the events to celebrate high school and college students from Edina who have worked hard to graduate as the class of 2020.

To honor them and acknowledge their accomplishments, Edina TV will display photos of the class of 2020 members and their plans. These slides will be shown through June on the cable channel.

Edina residents who are graduating at the high school or college level as the class of 2020 will be recognized. This includes home-schoolers as well as those who attend public or private schools, colleges or universities.

Edina TV is available to Comcast subscribers on channel 813 (high definition) and channel 16 (standard definition). CenturyLink Prism subscribers can find it on channel 1236 (high definition) and channel 236 (standard definition).

To include your graduate, visit bit.ly/HonorEdinaGrads.

