The Edina High School class of 1982 will celebrate its 40th reunion over a weekend of festivities July 22-23, including a golf outing, choir gathering, concert by a band with a 1982 graduate, school tour and reunion celebration, according to a description on the Edina Education Fund’s website.

The class of 1982 was the first class after the Edina East and West high schools combined.

On Friday, July 22, the 1982 class graduates can attend a “Four Tee” golf outing at 10 a.m. at Braemar Golf Course. Then, at 6 p.m., a concert choir gathering will take place. Later that night, class graduates and members of the public will be able to see the Duluth Transit Authority band perform. The band, which includes a member of the class of 1982, Paul Lemenager, is a 12-piece Chicago tribute band with musicians ranging from age 18 to 62, Lemenager said.

The band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Main Street Bar & Grill in Hopkins.

Festivities continue to July 23, where a tour of Edina High School will take place at 10 a.m. The reunion itself is set to start at 6 p.m. at Interlachen Country Club. Tickets are available for purchase with an opportunity for a discount. To get tickets, go to edinaedfund.org/s/class-of-1982 or contact Kathy Rendleman at kathy.rendleman@edinaschools.org.

To sign up for the golf outing, choir gathering or school tour, go to edinaedfund.org/s/class-of-1982.

Load comments